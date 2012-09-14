SHANGHAI, Sept 14 London lead jumped more than 2 percent on Friday to its highest level since the end of February after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another round of aggressive stimulus.

Three-month lead on the London Metal Exchange gained 2.2 percent to a session high of to $2,204 per tonne shortly after its open.

The Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market.

Three-month tin gained more than 3 percent to a session high of $21,000 per tonne, while three-month nickel jumped over 2 percent to its highest since early July. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)