LONDON Oct 26 Ferromanganese prices in Europe
dropped to their lowest in almost one year this week and a price
pick up is unlikely in the next few months, traders said.
Demand for the ferroalloy used in steelmaking has weakened
due to reduced steel production in Europe, they said.
Ferromanganese MNG-FERRO-LON fell to $1,150-$1,200 per
tonne in the European spot market, down from $1,170-1,220 per
tonne at the beginning of this month.
The ferroalloy has lost over 15 percent of its value since
the beginning of this year.
Steel makers have been cutting production due to concerns
over the euro zone debt crisis and as economic growth is slower
than expected.
"Demand for this material has been weak for a long time and
I don't see any improvement later this year or in the first
quarter next year," a European producer said.
"Flat steel production has been suffering lately and this
had a negative impact. The current prices however, are already
below production costs. Producers are struggling and I don't
think prices can go down any further."
ArcelorMittal , the world's largest producer of
steel, recently carried out major cutbacks within its European
operations. Two furnaces have been permanently closed at its
Liege plant, and furnaces and rolling lines in Spain, Poland and
Germany have also been closed due to the fragile economic
climate, which hit steel demand.
The stagnation has resulted in a surplus of ferromanganese
available on the market.
"There is more than enough (manganese) ore around," a trader
said, underlining that a price pick up was unlikley in the next
few months.
Traders are predicting further steel production cutbacks,
which will likely freeze ferromanganese prices until a solution
to the European sovereign debt crisis is found.
"Commodities cannot improve until the euro debt problem has
been solved," the European producer said, forecasting further
production problems and a potential price freeze until
resolution in the EU.
(Reporting by Simon Price and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by
Alison Birrane)