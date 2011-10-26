LONDON Oct 26 Ferromanganese prices in Europe dropped to their lowest in almost one year this week and a price pick up is unlikely in the next few months, traders said.

Demand for the ferroalloy used in steelmaking has weakened due to reduced steel production in Europe, they said.

Ferromanganese MNG-FERRO-LON fell to $1,150-$1,200 per tonne in the European spot market, down from $1,170-1,220 per tonne at the beginning of this month.

The ferroalloy has lost over 15 percent of its value since the beginning of this year.

Steel makers have been cutting production due to concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and as economic growth is slower than expected.

"Demand for this material has been weak for a long time and I don't see any improvement later this year or in the first quarter next year," a European producer said.

"Flat steel production has been suffering lately and this had a negative impact. The current prices however, are already below production costs. Producers are struggling and I don't think prices can go down any further."

ArcelorMittal , the world's largest producer of steel, recently carried out major cutbacks within its European operations. Two furnaces have been permanently closed at its Liege plant, and furnaces and rolling lines in Spain, Poland and Germany have also been closed due to the fragile economic climate, which hit steel demand.

The stagnation has resulted in a surplus of ferromanganese available on the market.

"There is more than enough (manganese) ore around," a trader said, underlining that a price pick up was unlikley in the next few months.

Traders are predicting further steel production cutbacks, which will likely freeze ferromanganese prices until a solution to the European sovereign debt crisis is found.

"Commodities cannot improve until the euro debt problem has been solved," the European producer said, forecasting further production problems and a potential price freeze until resolution in the EU. (Reporting by Simon Price and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Alison Birrane)