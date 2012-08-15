* Molybdenum prices lowest since Nov 2009

* Producers keen to sell, consumers buying hand-to-mouth

* China tariff cuts seen unlikely

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Aug 15 Pockets of steady demand for molybdenum in northern Europe are unlikely to lift prices for the metal used in steelmaking from near three-year lows, due to adequate supply and weak demand until the end of the year, traders said.

Spot prices for ferro molybdenum in Europe MLY-FERRO-LON have fallen steadily since the beginning of the year.

This month they hit their lowest levels since early November 2009 at around $27 per kg, while molybdenum oxide MLY-OXIDE-LON prices at around $11/lb were the lowest since July 2009.

Physical prices for the metal have been tracking a weak steel industry in Europe which is grappling with soft demand and falling prices as economic growth remains anaemic.

Molybdenum is used in structural steel, stainless steel, chemicals and tools, with its ability to withstand extreme temperatures making it useful in manufacturing products including aircraft parts, motors and electrical contacts.

Producers have been keen to sell stock, to avoid holding on to large inventory towards the end of the year, while consumers are unwilling to buy big quantities due to low demand and falling prices.

"Medium-sized steel works in northern Europe and in Germany are still doing OK. We can still sell regardless of the price. But it is not enough to put the prices up," a Europe-based physical trader said.

"Big companies need low stocks by the end of the year and there are only three or four months to go. But because of the uncertainty about the euro and about Greece, people are not buying. There is material available looking for a new owner."

Data this week showed the euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank in the second quarter, having flatlined in the first, despite continued German growth which economists said could soon be snuffed out.

Weak economic conditions have exacerbated overcapacity conditions for European steel makers while top steel producer China is also struggling with slower growth, leaving a murky outlook for molybdenum prices.

"The rate of decline (in molybdenum prices) has slowed and it is looking like it could be reaching a floor but in terms of any kind of price rebound there aren't a huge amount of good indicators for that," another molybdenum trader said.

CHINA TARIFFS

Traders said the market was not concerned about talk that China could cut their export tariffs on molybdenum as a concession to the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) review of the country's rare earths export restrictions.

"If the tax is to be abolished then if you have legitimate cheap units coming from China into Europe there could be some further downward pressure. But there are a lot of ifs there," another Europe-based trader said.

Traders said that duty-free exports to Europe of molybdenum from South Korea had not caused the market to be flooded with metal, and reckon any move by the Chinese to ease tariffs is unlikely to cause a major surge in supply.

Sources in China said the country was unlikely to ease its export tariffs on the metal ahead of any ruling from the WTO.

"I don't think it will happen. Firstly, most of China's production are concentrated in the hands of state-owned companies and as China develops, it will need more and more molybdenum for higher quality steel and alloys," a Shanghai-based trader said.

"Also, easing export taxes will not be much of a concession to the WTO given that global demand for the metal is so weak now."

(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)