MELBOURNE, June 23 Morgan Stanley slashed its
nickel price forecasts for the second half of the year on
Tuesday as a softer global growth outlook curbs demand from
stainless steel producers, making it the third bank this week to
downgrade prospects for the metal.
Nickel prices have been particularly hard hit among
commodities, as 70 percent of refined metal goes into the
stainless steel sector where producers often sell down stocks
aggressively on signs of worsening economic growth, it said.
An industry debate in 2014 about bullish supply side risks
from Indonesian export ban was passing, with the market focus
now on buckling stainless steel demand growth, it said.
However, further downside appeared limited, given prices
were well down the cost curve for nickel producers, it said.
The bank cut its third quarter 2015 nickel price forecast by
12 pct to $13,228 a tonne and its fourth quarter outlook by 10
pct to $13,448 a tonne.
LME nickel traded at $12,625 a tonne on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley expects nickel demand to grow at 1 percent this
year.
Citi said in a note that week that weak nickel prices since
last year have effectively removed any incentive for stainless
steel consumers to rebuild inventories.
"We now see little prospect of a sustainable nickel price or
stainless stocking upturn ahead of the July/August holiday
period," it said.
JP Morgan on Monday noted "underwhelming second quarter
stainless steel demand," and said that it was "more comfortable
with $10,000 nickel" than it was with prices at $17,000 a tonne.
Weak demand has thrown cold water over any hopes for a
repeat of a 50 percent rally in nickel to more than $21,000 in
May last year after Indonesia banned ore exports in January.
Traders had bet that China would be forced to consume more
nickel, as nickel pig iron, a cheaper feedstock made primarily
from Indonesian ore, dried up.
But the Philippines ramped up exports to fill the gap, and
now Indonesia's nascent NPI industry has already begun exports.
Shipments began in April from China's Tsingshan NPI
refinery, while Morgan Stanley expects Indonesia to produce
22,000 tonnes of NPI this year and 31,000 tonnes in 2016. This
is still small, compared to more than 500,000 tonnes at China's
NPI output peak.
The bank also cut its platinum and hard coking coal
forecasts and raised its aluminium forecast for the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)