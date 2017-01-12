SYDNEY Jan 12 Metals analyst Duncan Hobbs has
joined trader Concord Resources in London this month, Hobbs
confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.
Hobbs worked as a metals analyst with Noble Resources in
Singapore for three years, before he left the company in
September.
Concord Resources, a privately held trading house, was set
up by Dwight Anderson's Ospraie Management and private investors
in London in late 2015 and is run by former Noble Group Ltd
traders.
Hobbs has worked for Australia's Macquarie bank in London as
well as zinc producer Nyrstar, Canadian engineering company
Hatch and minerals consultancy CRU.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)