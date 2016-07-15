* Indonesian mine supply up 30 pct Jan-May
* Philippines supply recovers in May, still down on year
* China refined production drops 15 pct in Jan-May
(Adds detail on China refined production)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, July 15 The global nickel market
deficit widened to 11,200 tonnes in May, as low prices weighed
on refined output from top producer China while demand slowly
improved, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed
on Friday.
But strong yearly production from mines in Indonesia and a
revival in output from the Philippines in May suggests global
refined nickel production posted a strong recovery in June.
World production of primary nickel fell to 164,700 tonnes in
May, behind a recovery in global consumption, which edged up to
175,900 tonnes. The deficit in April was revised down to 6,500
tonnes.
From January to May, the world deficit widened to 21,200
tonnes, as consumption grew by 4.1 percent to 821,200 tonnes but
refined output slipped by 2.3 percent to 800,000 tonnes on the
year earlier.
Mine supply has diminished by 5.3 percent for the first five
months of the year, mostly due to lower output from the
Philippines, which recovered strongly in May, when the country's
output jumped to 53,100 tonnes from 16,800 tonnes in April.
An environmental crackdown on Philippine mines from June
which helped drive nickel prices to eight-month highs this month
is likely to have only a muted impact on exports to China in the
short term because the biggest mines have met guidelines.
Also underpinning the gain in mine supply, production from
Indonesia grew by 30.4 percent for the first five months of the
year.
On the refined side, production from China fell 14.7 percent
in the first five months, as low prices and tougher pollution
controls impacted production.
Steel-making producers in Linyi city, in China's coastal
Shandong province, have been shuttered after intense smog choked
China's major cities.
Global nickel prices have surged by more than a fifth since
May on prospects that a clampdown on mine supply from
Philippines will tighten nickel supplies, trading at $10,355 a
tonne on Friday, up from $8,390 at the end of May.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Eric Meijer)