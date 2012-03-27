SINGAPORE, March 27 Two senior metals traders have quit Natixis's New York operations to move to agricultural trader ED&F Man, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Udo Klein joined ED&F Man, an agricultural commodity trading house in the past two weeks, while Aaron Begner had joined in the past few days, the sources said.

"Udo Klein and Aaron Begner have joined ED&F Man in New York to work on the metals desk, to complement our operations in London," London-based head of metals Stuart Neville told Reuters by phone.

Both Natixis ED&F Man are category 1, or ring dealing, members of the London Metal Exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sugita Katyal)