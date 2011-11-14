LONDON Nov 14 JP Morgan's head of global metals Peter Sellars is to retire at the end of January, a source at the bank told Reuters on Monday.

Sellars began working for JP Morgan when the U.S. investment bank bought the metals operations of RBS Sempra Commodities in the wake of the global financial crisis in July 2010.

Sellars, a key figure in the metals trade, has served on the board of the London Metal Exchange, chaired a copper industry body and worked at some of the biggest names in metals including MG Group and Barclays Capital. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by James Jukwey)