Jan 31 Two Goldman Sachs metals traders have left the company, metals industry sources said on Tuesday.

The two were Ben Green, who traded options, and warrant trader Liam Brown, formerly with Barclays Capital, the sources said, without giving reasons for their departure.

Goldman Sachs, a category two member of the London Metal Exchange and one of its biggest shareholders, has been looking to beef up its physical metals trading operations since it bought U.S.-focused warehousing company Metro in February 2010.

Goldmans Sachs declined to comment and the traders, who were based in London, could not immediately be contacted. (Reporting by Melanie Burton in Shanghai; Editing by Anthony Barker)