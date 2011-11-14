* Metals chief Peter Sellars to retire in January
* Sellars departures follows prop trader exits
* Camacho, ran metals prior to RBS, to take over
By Melanie Burton and Jonathan Leff
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 14 JP Morgan's (JPM.N)
metals trading chief Peter Sellars, one of the last senior
Sempra-era executives to remain at the bank, will retire in
January, according to a memo sent to staff on Monday.
Sellars, who turns 60 in January, will be succeeded by New
York-based Mike Camacho, who has been running the sales and
investor products business, and global agriculture, according
to the memo. Camacho has been at the bank for 20 years, and ran
metals for several years prior to the RBS Sempra deal.
A 35-year industry veteran who began his career at U.S.
metals and chemicals firm Engelhard Industries, Sellars had
postponed his retirement once to oversee the spin-off of the
RBS trading unit in 2009, and again to manage its intergation
with JP Morgan since last summer.
"We've got a very strong management team -- now it needs
somebody like Mike...to take it forward," Sellars told Reuters
by phone. "The business is going through a lot of changes with
new regulations, the move toward electronic trading -- we need
that new vision for the next five years."
A number of former RBS Sempra traders left the firm last
year as JP Morgan closed on its $1.6 billion deal to buy the
RBS Sempra global metals and oil business, combining the bank's
strong precious metals dealing operation with a renowned London
Metals Exchange and physical base metals team. [ID:nN07137264]
The departures coupled with some high-profile trading
losses initially spurred questions about commodities chief
Blythe Masters' leadership.
But the bank seems to have found a firmer footing this
year. While Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) both
reported a "significant" drop in second quarter commodities
earnings, JP Morgan made no negative mention of the division,
and media reports this summer suggested it was running well
ahead of its full-year target.
"For J.P. Morgan, Peter has presided over the creation of
an extraordinarily powerful global business that is unrivalled
in the scope and capabilities we offer clients," according to
the memo, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"Our metals platform undoubtedly will continue to benefit
from the momentum he created."
Sellars joined Sempra Metals in 2002 as the chief executive
of Henry Bath & Son, the global warehousing operation that has
long been a money-spinner. He begame CEO of the metals trading
subsidiary in 2006, taking charge of a team that traced its
roots back to legandary trading firm Metallgesellschaft.
He worked at Barclays Capital from 1992 to 2000.
BULKING UP
After swallowing RBS Sempra and the commodities arm of Bear
Stearns during the financial crisis and making a series of
high-profile hires, JP Morgan bulked itself up to compete with
top commodities banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
But many of the traders at Sempra who had already chaffed
at the original joint-venture with RBS did not stick around.
Sempra's founding fathers, David Messer and Frank
Gallipoli, left a year before the JP Morgan deal to set up a
new trading shop. Michael Hutchinson, a famed senior metals
trader, left to join the management team at commodity trade
house Armajaro several months before the deal was completed.
Other renowned metals traders have departed more recently.
Star prop trader Tim Jones joined London-based hedge fund RK
Capital in May after the Volcker Rule forced most U.S. banks to
shut down their propietary trading divisions. Senior trader
Richard Toller retired earlier this year.
At the same time, the bank has reshaped the metals division
to focus on customer business, combining its solid credit
rating with a broad trading operation that runs from physical
metals and storage through derivatives and project finance.
Its approach to financing has also won over customers at a
time when many large European banks have struggled with rising
funding costs. Because of its infrastructure, the bank can lend
to customers against inventory such as a truckful of copper
pipes, traders said.
JPMorgan trimmed its commodities trading risk in the third
quarter while upping its risk in currencies and bonds, as
heightened volatility across markets reduced the attractiveness
of riskier assets like raw materials.
JPMorgan Chase & Co reported lower third-quarter profits,
including a decline in quarterly revenues in its Fixed Income
Markets business, which includes commodities. [ID:nN1E79C06R]
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by James Jukwey and
David Gregorio)