LIMA, Sept 13 Peru, one of the world's leading mineral exporters, said Tuesday its metals output would fall in 2011 but recover in 2012 as mines get expanded and new ones open.

According to a report from the ministry of energy and mines obtained by Reuters, copper production was forecast to fall 3.8 percent this year from last, with gold output decreasing 0.18 percent.

Silver production was projected to fall 7.1 percent this year, with zinc output down 9.5 percent from last year.

Peru is the world's second largest producer of copper, silver and zinc and the No. 6 gold producer.

The country's production has been falling due to lower ore grades in mines and projects that have been delayed due to social unrest.

The government said $40 billion was destined for the mining sector in the next 10 years. That investment could go elsewhere if rural communities continue to protest projects they say threaten their ancestral lands or water supplies.

President Ollanta Humala recently signed a law requiring companies to consult with communities before moving forward with mine and energy projects. Human rights group say it could reduce clashes that sometimes erupt into violence.

Key projects in development in Peru include la Conga, a $4.8 billion joint venture between Peru's Buenaventura ( BVN.N ) and U.S.-based Newmont ( NEM.N ), Xstrata's $4.2 billion las Bambas and Chinalco's $2.2 billion Toromocho mine.

Below are the government's estimates for 2011 and 2012 production.

METAL 2011 PCT CHANGE 2012

2011 VS 2010

COPPER 1.19 mln tonnes - 3,8 pct 1.60 mln tonnes

GOLD 163.1 mln grams - 0,18 pct 165.52 mln grams

SILVER 3.38 mln kilos - 7,1 pct 3.47 mln kilos

ZINC 1.33 mln tonnes - 9,5 pct 1,35 mln tonnes (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by John Picinich)