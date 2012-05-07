LIMA May 7 Peru's federation of mining unions
said on Monday it is planning to start a two-day nationwide
strike on May 14, but individual unions have not yet confirmed
their participation.
Workers want the government to implement a law passed by
Congress that would create a special retirement fund for miners
funded by monthly payrolls and corporate profits, said Luis
Castillo, the head of the federation.
"It's been nine months that the government hasn't
implemented the mining retirement law," Castillo told Reuters.
The success of the national strike rests on approval of
local unions. Previous calls for a national walk-out from the
federation, most recently in July, did not come to fruition
because member unions could not agree on terms.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper and silver producer and is
No. 6 in gold.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer)