LIMA Aug 24 Workers from Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP.LM), a unit of the Chinese Shougang Group, said they would start an indefinite strike for better working conditions and higher salaries on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The workers at Peru's only iron producer stopped a dialogue with the company on Aug. 19, union leader Julio Ortiz told Reuters.

"We will go on strike indefinitely, the 1,200 workers of Shougang, to resolve our demands," Ortiz said.

Representatives from Shougang, which operates a mine in the Southern region of Ica, were not immediately available to comment. Shougang Hierro Peru produced 6.04 million tonnes of iron in 2010. Peru is a top minerals producer and metals account for 60 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Gary Hill)