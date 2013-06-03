* Relative-value most popular strategy-Credit Suisse

* Attractive due to lack of strong bull or bear views

* Copper versus aluminium is popular trade

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 3 Investors are increasingly trading the relative values of individual industrial metals, for example selling copper and buying aluminium, as the market's overall trend is currently hard to read and short-term moves are volatile.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global indicator for commodity prices with 19 components, has shed 4.4 percent so far this year. But the ride has been bumpy, rallying three times and falling three times, partly because of uncertainty about prospects for the global economy.

This volatility means that if an investor takes either a long or short position, the exposure can be prematurely ended by a brief, sharp swing to a level that closes out the trade.

Relative value trading reduces this risk, because the combined value of two opposing trades is less volatile.

"One of the advantages is that you can hold the trade, that's why they're attractive. Intraday and daily chop is so big that you can be stopped out on outright directional positions,"

said Kamal Naqvi, head of EMEA commodities sales at Credit Suisse in London.

"We're seeing a rise in clients doing these relative value trades, much more than we've ever seen before. We're also seeing a wider array of people involved, including hedge funds and even some pension funds," he added.

Data from exchanges is not available to illustrate this trend, but a survey last month of Credit Suisse commodity clients showed that relative-value was the most popular commodity strategy, getting support from 41 percent of clients, up from about 25 percent last year.

One reason for its popularity is that markets have been buffeted by mixed messages about the economies of China - the world's top metals consumer - Europe and the United States.

"China is still growing, albeit at a slower rate and the U.S. economy is ticking upwards, nothing exciting, but it's bearable. So there are reasons not to be massively bearish, but there's no big bull upside story either," said analyst David Wilson at Citigroup in London.

Paul Hawkins, global head of commodities at Credit Suisse agrees: "We're seeing a lot more focus on them (relative-value trades) by clients now because you're not seeing as many high conviction views or sustained break-outs one way or the other."

RATIO TRADING

In benchmark industrial metal copper, even though many investors are bearish due to forecasts of higher mine production swamping the market, going short could have presented problems.

Three-months copper futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, slid by nearly a fifth between early February and late April, but then rebounded by about 10 percent in the space of a week as a succession of mine and smelter disruptions hit the market.

Hence the attraction of linked trades such as selling copper and buying aluminium.

"It's not that's anybody's amazingly bullish about aluminium, it's just that people are slightly bearish about copper and they're all looking for protection in whatever trades they put on," Wilson said.

LME aluminium lost 17 percent in the five months after touching a peak in early January, and then recovered by 6 percent over the past month.

Some relative value trades run for a few weeks, tracking trends in ratios.

"You can trade the ali-copper ratio. When it's 4-1 or slightly higher, you sell copper and buy ali and when it's between 3.7-3.5 to 1, then you reverse that," Wilson added.

The aluminium/copper ratio moved from 4.1 on April 11 to 3.62 on April 23, moving back to 3.98 by May 20.

Playing zinc off against lead is also popular, a London trader said.

"We are currently selling lead, buying zinc, but previously we did the opposite," the trader said late last week.

The expansion of relative value trading was helping to keep metals trading in ranges, analysts said.

Analyst George Adcock, at broker Marex Spectron in London, said Chinese speculators were happy to capitalise on those ranges with option strategies.

"What we've seen with the Chinese, they're playing a very range-bound trading game, selling $8,000 calls (in copper) but also selling the low puts as well and they're happy for it to sit in that range." (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)