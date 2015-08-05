(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON Aug 5 Copper's there. So too are aluminium and nickel. Tin was there last month. And as for iron ore, well, it's already gone there and beyond.

As industrial metal prices sink ever lower, the historical reference point becomes ever starker.

Most of the major metals traded on the London Metal Exchange are now trading at levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008-2009.

The two exceptions are lead and zinc, which are "only" trading around five- and two-year lows respectively.

But are things really that bad?

Leaving aside Greece, banks are not failing, credit is not evaporating and industrial production is not imploding.

Global manufacturing activity is at best moderate, at worst mediocre, but certainly not critical.

History is not repeating itself, but it may be rhyming, since metals are being hit by another toxic bear cocktail of negative fundamental and financial drivers.

But they are different this time around.

Indeed, the current slow-motion collapse in metals, and many other commodities, might best be understood as the great unwind of the last crisis.

****************************************************** Graphic on LME Index of base metals contracts: link.reuters.com/fav35w ******************************************************

ALL ABOUT CHINA?

This time around concerns about demand are all about China.

It's easy to forget that it was China that single-handedly helped drag metals off the floor in early 2009.

While Western central banks were fighting the fires raging across the financial system, China's response to global crisis was to unleash an unprecedented programme of infrastructure spending.

New roads. New airports. New railways. New homes. And new power lines to connect everything.

All amounting to a huge demand boost, which benefitted both Chinese and non-Chinese producers of everything metallic. Copper got an extra boost when the Chinese government stockpile manager, the State Reserves Bureau (SRB), let it be known it was a buyer at what were then the lowest prices since the middle of the decade.

Fast forward six years and China is now correcting the excesses of that spending binge with metal usage now being slowed by the bursting of a property bubble and seemingly interminable corruption investigations at state power companies.

You don't have to agree with Goldman Sachs' contention that Chinese metals demand experienced a hard landing in the first half of this year but it's evident that the previous driver of global demand growth has at the very least shifted down several gears.

The official purchasing managers index is indicating anaemic manufacturing growth. The alternative Caixin index, skewed towards smaller companies, has been indicating contraction for five straight months.

The impact on metal pricing, already severe in simple demand terms, is being amplified by the divergence with a relatively robust U.S. economy and the resulting strengthening of the dollar.

ALL ABOUT SUPPLY?

Another major difference this time around is the supply response.

Such was the demand shock of late 2008, when the U.S. government went from supporting Wall Street to supporting its automotive companies within the space of a few months, that suppliers had no option but to slash production.

World steel production, for example, slumped by over 20 percent in the first half of 2009.

Now, however, slowing or even falling off-take in China has wrong-footed producers.

The most glaring example is iron ore. "Peak steel" has arrived several years earlier than expected and precisely at a time when the majors were still ramping up capacity to meet it. The result is a bloody war of attrition for share of a shrinking market.

Copper producers, too, have spent several years investing in expansions and new mines to catch up with a rate of demand growth that now looks unlikely to materialise, at least in the short term.

Part of the problem is that the composition of supply in many industrial sectors has changed since 2008-2009. Indeed, the GFC itself caused production capacity to shift further away from the old industrial world to the new industrial world.

In September 2008, the month that Lehman Brothers went bust and the financial crisis exploded, China accounted for 36 percent of global steel and 34 percent of global aluminium production.

In June this year those ratios were 51 percent and 56 percent respectively.

The economics of much of that capacity are profoundly problematic with many older plants being kept afloat by local government subsidies.

Non-Chinese producers are understandably reluctant to reduce supply while higher-cost operators, be they Chinese aluminium smelters or nickel pig iron furnaces, don't.

The result is a conspicuous lack of supply response to falling prices.

This of course creates more surplus and more downwards pressure on prices, a negative feedback loop that is being reinforced by the fact that production costs are themselves caught in a deflationary cycle.

ALL ABOUT MONEY?

But the current unwind goes beyond China's influence on demand and supply.

It's also about the unwind of money in the commodities space, both in China and the rest of the world.

The great "made-in-China" bull run of 2009 fuelled the fund fires. A steady drift of heavy-weight funds into commodities in search of diversification of returns accelerated when the likes of copper became what was in effect a one-way bet on higher prices.

That trend has since gone into reverse. The immediate post-crisis world was one of positive correlations, undermining the arguments for commodities as a portfolio diversifier, while the cross-sector price slide of the last year has generated only negative outright returns.

Managed money in commodities mushroomed from just over 200 billion dollars at the time of the Lehman Moment in 2008 to almost 440 billion dollars in the third quarter of 2012, according to estimates from Barclays Capital.

As of the first quarter of this year, that figure had shrunk to just $260 billion.

Much of this money was long only, meaning a massive removal of natural length in the markets.

In China, financialisation of metals took another form, the use of metals as collateral for interest rate arbitrage between China and the rest of the world.

The impact of this new financing avenue was most evident in the build-out of copper stocks in the world's biggest non-registered market-place, namely the bonded warehouse zone of Shanghai and other Chinese port cities.

It took the Qingdao port scandal of last year to reveal just how much of the global metals supply chain was being financed in this way.

Everyone knew there were unreported nickel stocks in China but no-one knew there were so many until some 100,000 tonnes flowed out of the country in search of save-haven storage.

Tighter credit checks and a narrowing of interest rate differentials as China loosens its policy are still impacting imports of metals such as aluminium and zinc.

DEATH BY A THOUSAND CUTS

The 2008-2009 crisis amounted to a brutal shock for metals pricing.

But it was a short-lived one as supply, in most cases, quickly adjusted and demand, in all cases, recovered thanks to China's infrastructure stimulus.

Western funds piled into the recovery, while Chinese financiers sucked up metal to play the interest rate arbitrage created by a divergent post-crisis world.

Each and every component of that post-crisis trading environment is being unwound.

Chinese demand is slowing. Supply is not adjusting. Western funds are pulling money out of commodity markets. And Chinese financing of the resulting supply-chain bulge is contracting.

If this is a crisis for metals, it is one that has its origins in the resolution of the last one.

(Editing by William Hardy)