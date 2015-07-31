Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
SEOUL, July 31 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of aluminium for Oct. 30 shipment via a tender closed on Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ORIGIN PREMIUM(CIF/T) 1,000 Glencore Int'l AG Australia $108.4 * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. The shipment will arrive at the port of Busan. (Reporting by Seungyun Oh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
* Urals differentials were unchanged in quiet trade on Tuesday, but some traders saw signs that prices for Russian grade may rise due to healthier refining margins and arbitrage opportunities to Asia.