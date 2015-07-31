SEOUL, July 31 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of aluminium for Oct. 30 shipment via a tender closed on Friday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ORIGIN PREMIUM(CIF/T) 1,000 Glencore Int'l AG Australia $108.4 * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. The shipment will arrive at the port of Busan. (Reporting by Seungyun Oh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)