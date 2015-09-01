Sept 1 South Korea bought 200 tonnes of nickel for October shipment via a tender that closed on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website.(www.g2b.go.kr) Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM ORIGIN 200 Glencore Int'l AG $380 Norway * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices and products will arrive at Busan Port. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)