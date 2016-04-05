(Adds attorney declining comment, details on other cases)
WASHINGTON, April 5 A federal court in New York
fined two United Arab Emirates residents more than $2.6 million
to settle charges of "spoofing" in the gold and silver futures
markets and permanently banned them from trading, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.
Spoofing involves rapidly entering and then canceling orders
to manipulate prices in a market. Heet Khara and Nasim Salim
allegedly placed "larger aggregate orders for gold and silver
contracts on the Commodity Exchange, Inc." with the "intent to
cancel them before execution," the CFTC said.
They placed the orders against smaller orders for opposite
positions and then canceled them after the smaller orders were
executed, the CFTC said.
Khara has been ordered to pay $1.38 million and Salim $1.31
million, the CFTC said.
CME Group Inc. suspended the two traders from its markets a
year ago for allegedly colluding to enter orders repeatedly with
no intention of trading.
In May, the CFTC, the chief U.S. regulator of commodities
trading, filed a complaint in federal court. It said on Tuesday
that CME Group, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the
United Arab Emirates and the Dubai Financial Services Authority
had assisted and cooperated in the case.
An attorney for the two traders declined to comment.
Last month a British judge approved a U.S. request for
extradition of Navinder Sarao, an infamous trader based in
London who is accused of contributing to the 2010 Wall Street
"flash crash" and is wanted in the United States to face trial
on 22 criminal counts of wire fraud, commodities fraud and
market manipulation.
The CFTC also filed a complaint against Igor Oystacher and
his proprietary trading company, 3 Red Trading, LLC for placing
"large passive orders on one side of the market at or near the
best bid or offer price, which they intended to cancel before
execution," on at least four exchanges, including the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange and the New York Mercantile Exchange.
That case, filed in Illinois, is still outstanding.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul
Simao)