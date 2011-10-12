* Salzgitter has no plans to cut crude steel production just yet

* To produce 180,000 T less steel strip than previously planned

* Expects steel buyers to restock in Q1 2012

PARIS, Oct 12 European steel prices will be flat in fourth quarter this year and likely rise in the first quarter next year, if the economic situation doesn't worsen, as buyers will need to replenish inventories, German steelmaker Salzgitter CEO said on Wednesday.

"I think steel prices will be stable," Heinz Jorg Fuhrmann told a news briefing. "I don't see any further decline in the fourth quarter while in the first quarter next year, if there is no double-dip recession prices will rise."

Salzgitter is still producing crude steel at full capacity of about 6 million tonnes but will curb steel strip production by about 180,000 tonnes in the second half this year, compared with what it previously planned.

The steelmaker produced about 3 million tonnes of steel strip in 2010 and was planning to raise production to about 3.2 million tonnes this year, but given a weaker economic situation the planned increase will not take place, it said.

"We are not cutting liquid steel production just yet but we are constantly monitoring the production situation," Fuhrmann said.

Carmakers and other major customers had not signalled any slow down in demand but many traders and other buyers were more cautious and trying to keep inventories low, especially before the end of the year, the company said.

"People start to lower their inventories for accounting reasons but inventories remain very low if and the economy doesn't collapse they will have to restock in the first quarter next year," said Bernhard Kleinermann, Salzgitter head of corporate communication and investor relations.

Salzgitter is currently selling about 40 percent of its steel on spot basis, the company said. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)