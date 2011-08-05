LONDON Aug 5 News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp. said on Friday it has bought privately held UK-based metals analysis firm GFMS, to expand its precious and base metal service.

No financial details of the deal were available.

GFMS, formerly known as Gold Fields Mineral Services, will enable Thomson Reuters to offer clients analysis of metals markets alongside its news and prices.

"This combination delivers all the critical information and tools that customers need to optimize their business, investment and trading strategies in the metals marketplace," Thomson Reuters said in a release.

Philip Klapwijk, chairman of GFMS, and Paul Walker, chief executive of GFMS, will remain with the business and take up new roles as global head of metals analytics and global head of precious metals respectively. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Alison Birrane)