* Traders report very weak orders for tin solder

* Tin demand growth seen near 2 percent this year - ITRI

* China not buying tin from global markets - traders

By Melanie Burton

SYDNEY, Oct 14 Defying expectations for a bumper year, tin prices have hit 14-month lows and traders and industry sources expect further falls due to weaker orders from solder makers in the fourth quarter and a lack of buying from China.

Tin had been expected to perform strongly this year on a revival in demand and a supply deficit due to Indonesian export curbs, but London Metal Exchange prices have fallen more than 10 percent in the past three-and-a-half months.

Traders in Asia and Europe say demand has dropped sharply over the past quarter, with weaker solder orders from electronics firms, poor European demand for tin plate and an increase in Chinese domestic production.

"Demand is as poor as I have seen in 45 years in the tin business," said a Europe-based trader, adding that traders who had stockpiled material in anticipation of a price spike were likely to sell inventory, further depressing prices.

LME tin prices were expected to average $23,135 a tonne in 2014, according to analysts polled by Reuters, but are currently around $20,150 a tonne.

Indonesia said on Tuesday it may impose further output limits and export quotas in response to the price plunge.

Solder, which is used in circuit boards for items like mobile phones to cars and washing machines, accounts for around half of tin demand.

Solder demand has eased in some industries as improved technology means coatings can be thinner and better targeted. Miniaturisation, where smaller and more powerful gadgets require less solder, has also taken a toll over the longer term, said London-based analyst Stephen Briggs at BNP Paribas.

"Tin is suffering from substitution, from thrifting and economization," Briggs said. "I'm still mildly optimistic that tin can make a partial recovery in the fourth quarter, but clearly this demand thing is a big risk."

An executive at a solder maker in Asia said orders were down "by more than 10 percent, more like the region of 20 to 30 percent", which could further depress prices.

Tin industry group ITRI said global solder shipments in the first half of 2014 grew around 2 percent on a year earlier. It still expected overall 2014 demand growth of about 2 percent.

The tin price fall had been exacerbated by disillusionment among former bulls that a long-forecast supply deficit has failed to materialise, said ITRI's markets manager Peter Kettle.

"It's a mix of slow demand growth, de-stocking and bearish sentiment," he said.

Singapore-based traders said sales to trade houses in India and the Middle East had been tepid as demand from consumer goods manufacturers was down sharply due to weak economic sentiment.

Buying by China, which accounts for around 45 percent of global demand but produces most of what it needs, has been dampened because imports are more costly than domestic stocks.

China's imports of refined tin fell by 53 percent from Jan-August to 5,372 tonnes, in part due to a self-imposed export slowdown by Indonesia in a bid to boost prices.

The gap has been partly filled by tin ore from Myanmar, which surged 80 percent over the same period and helped China's production rise by 16 percent to 116,142 tonnes over the first 8 months of the year.

(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor in JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Pullin)