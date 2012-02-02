LONDON Feb 2 Two base metals traders who
quit U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs will join
Mercuria, one of the world's top five energy traders, two
industry sources said on Thursday.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Ben Green and Liam
Brown had left Goldman, but gave no reasons.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Mercuria has a
turnover of around $75 billion, moving almost 120 million tonnes
of oil, coal and gas a year.
A Mercuria spokesman said the trading house did not comment
on personnel matters related to other companies.
Goldman Sachs, the second-biggest shareholder in the London
Metal Exchange, has been trying to beef up its physical metals
trading operations since it bought U.S.-focused warehousing
company Metro in February 2010.
The bank declined to comment, and the traders, who were
based in London, could not immediately be contacted.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas; additional reporting by Christopher
Johnson)