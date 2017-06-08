(Repeats June 7 column. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 7 Is a showdown looming in the
world of industrial metals trading?
It would, at first glance, seem that way.
In the red (-leather seat) corner sits the London Metal
Exchange (LME), the 140-year-old incumbent, still dominant in
terms of global price-setting but recently showing signs of
wobbly frailty.
In the blue (-sky technology) corner awaits the challenger,
NFEx Markets, a new digital platform designed by London's
Autilla, a self-described "fintech" company riding the
disruptive blockchain wave.
The first round of the bout is scheduled for the start of
next year, when NFEx is due to launch its "new market for the
trading of nonferrous metals".
There is needle in this looming confrontation.
The challenger's advisory team includes Martin Abbott,
former chief executive of the LME, Mark Bradley, a former head
of market surveillance at the LME, Nigel Owens, a former IT
manager at the LME and Jim Coupland, serial director and
committee member of the LME over three decades.
It promises to be an entertaining and intriguing clash of
the old LME guard using new weapons against the new LME guard
defending old positions.
Except that things may be a bit more complex than advertised
on the fight bill.
While there can be little doubt that NFEx is a direct
consequence of the LME's strategic flailing since its
acquisition in 2012 by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx),
this battle will be fought not for what the LME has but for what
it has lost.
THE FRUITS OF DISCONTENT
NFEx's press release on Monday pulled off the tricky feat of
not once mentioning the LME, other than in the biographies of
most of its advisory team.
It will, though, have "contracts and trade dates (that)
match established physical industry practise".
For which read something very similar, if not identical, to
the LME's own previously unique trading system, incorporating
daily, weekly and monthly prompts revolving around a continually
rolling three-month anchor price.
Indeed, it is discontent about the way the new LME, under
pressure from HKEx to recoup some of the 1.388 billion
pounds ($1.8 billion) purchase price, has tried to adapt this
system that spawned NFEx in the first place.
Fee hikes, particularly on short-dated spreads, alienated
both core brokers and industrial users.
Attempts to compensate for the resulting slide in volumes by
attracting more financial players, including the high-frequency
"flash boys", just annoyed everyone more.
Around this time last year a group of brokers commissioned
Abbott to conduct a feasibility study on a new LME.
At the time, it looked like a way of pressuring the LME's
executive into reversing its fee hikes. And it was partly
successful insofar as the exchange did indeed partly reverse
them.
That half-win loosened the original broker alliance but the
project took on a life of its own, dropping on the mat of
Autilla, which was already active in trying to disrupt the
precious part of the London metals establishment.
Graphic on LME volumes, by major contract:
A FIGHT FOR THE SHADOWS
NFEx's target, initially at least, will be to attract the
business that the LME has lost to the over-the-counter (OTC)
market.
Which is, presumably, why it can without blushing claim its
new platform "will not replace or disturb current trading models
but will be complementary to them".
You can't replace what has already gone.
LME volumes have been falling consistently since the start
of 2015, when the new management first raised trading fees. Only
one of the core contracts, nickel, has seen volumes rise over
both a one- and two-year timeframe.
Worst hit have been volumes on those short-dated spreads,
particularly the shortest of all, "tom-next", a daily position
roll much beloved by financiers of physical metals stocks.
Despite media attention on the supposed battle for
market-share between the LME and CME, all the evidence suggests
that the disappearing volumes have gone into the OTC shadows
rather than to another exchange.
The LME's all-encompassing "Discussion Paper on Market
Structure" gives a taste of what it might be contemplating in
terms of trying to get this volume back.
It would, for example, "consider further reducing the fees
on short-dated carries" with an offsetting rise on other types
of trade.
Rebalancing fees between member and client contracts might
also address the current cost incentive for brokers to place
clients in an OTC structure.
There's more, much more. Fifty-seven pages in fact.
NFEx, for its part, is giving little away as to its solution
for bringing the shadow volumes back.
Cost will be an obvious selling point but in an age of
electronic trading, where activity on even an active contract
such as LME three-month copper is fractured into a million
single-lot parts, how to generate liquidity without going down
the same path?
As a new player, unencumbered by legacy technology or
mindset, Autilla has what must seem from the LME's perspective
an enviably blank canvas.
MORE FISH IN A MUCH BIGGER OCEAN?
If it can come up with an answer, the rewards might be much
greater than the crumbs that have slid off the LME's table over
the last three years.
One core theme permeating the world of industrial metals
exchange trading has been the shifting balance between the share
of trading originating from industrial and financial players.
One of the revelations from the LME's consultations on its
warehousing reform programme was the depth of discontent among
industrial giants such as Alcoa and Rusal about the
financialisation of what they felt to be "their market".
This undercurrent has been running a lot longer than the
last few years and is part of a broader trend of investment
participation in the commodities complex.
However, there is a case to be made that the LME's
relatively high-cost structure, overlaid with a steady
tightening of credit credentials for participation, has served
to disenfranchise all but the largest industrial users.
Many smaller players, whether scrap merchants, wire
manufacturers or die-casters, stopped actively participating on
the LME many years before the fee hikes of 2012.
They may still have LME prices hard-wired into their
physical contracts but how many actually hedge their exposure on
the exchange any more is a moot point.
There is a yawning gap in the exchange-traded metal market
space. If NFEx can find a way of filling it, the new guard and
the old guard of the LME could yet find themselves unlikely
allies rather than competitors.
