NEW YORK May 24 American Vanadium Corp.
announced this week a deal with Gildemeister AG to
market and sell the German company's vanadium energy storage
battery and create a new power storage market in North America.
The CellCube redox flow battery, which is manufactured by
Germany's Gildemeister and uses the little-known metal vanadium,
can recharge electric vehicles, store wind and solar power for
electric power grids, and set up micro grids where main power
sources fail to reach in commercial, industrial and military
applications.
The vanadium redox flow battery captures energy as it is
generated, storing it and releasing it as needed. While the
technology behind vanadium batteries has been around for over 20
years, it had remained in the development phase until now.
The storage batteries last for 20 years and the vanadium
used to power the batteries never degrades, American Vanadium
said in a statement.
The batteries can be small enough to work with a single
solar panel, yet large enough to support a power grid. At auto
charging stations, they work fast to recharge electric vehicle
batteries.
American Vanadium is developing the only vanadium mine in
the United States. Its Gibellini Project in Nevada produces
vanadium electrolyte for the energy storage industry, as well as
vanadium products for steel and alloying industries.
It has already completed feasibility studies at the mine and
expects to begin producing vanadium in the second half of 2015.
Over 50 CellCube redox flow battery systems have been
installed globally since the beginning of this year.
With the agreement announced this week, American Vanadium
will begin immediately selling energy storage and micro-grid
systems to wind and solar generators in the North American
market, along with emergency and remote power applications.
American Vanadium said it will sell the storage batteries
using commercially available vanadium electrolyte, eventually
switching to its own electrolyte supply from the Gibellini mine
No other details of the deal were disclosed.