LONDON Aug 19 More than 100,000 tonnes of aluminium flowed into London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses in Vlissingen, latest LME data showed, in another big increase that has inflated stocks in the Dutch port to over 700,000 tonnes.

LME aluminium stocks rose by 113,450 tonnes, with all of that accounted for in Vlissingen, bringing total LME-housed aluminium to around 4.67 million tonnes, just shy of a record level above 4.71 million tonnes hit in May.

Stocks have been rising steadily in Vlissingen, and traders have speculated that commodity trader Glencore International had registered material in warehouses there and that more may follow.

But while inventories of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses are near record highs, only a fraction is available to the market because bank financing deals are estimated to have locked up about 70 percent of the metal sitting in sheds.

In such a deal, a bank buys aluminium from a producer, agrees to sell it at some future point at a profit, and strikes a warehouse deal to store it cheaply for an extended time.

Italian firm Pacorini is the sole LME-licensed warehouser in Vlissingen, where it has six warehouse locations. Glencore bought Pacorini's metals warehouse unit last September.

