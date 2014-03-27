PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 27 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will not implement reforms of its warehousing network as scheduled next month after it lost elements of a legal case brought by Russian aluminium giant Rusal.
"The LME is disappointed with the outcome of the judicial review," the exchange said in a statement. "The implementation of the rule will not take place on 1 April 2014."
The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for base metals, had planned to implement reforms designed to cut queues to access metal, but Rusal argued they would damage prices. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.