LONDON, March 31 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
said it may accept new rules to cut backlogs at
warehouses overseen by the London Metal Exchange (LME) if they
were the result of a fair consultation, a company executive said
on Monday.
Rusal would be more happy, however, if the LME tackled the
issue of high rents at LME depots as it reviews its warehouse
regulations that were quashed by a UK court last week, Steve
Hodgson, Rusal's sales and marketing director, told a conference
call.
United Company Rusal Plc won a court decision on Thursday,
dealing a stunning setback to plans to cut logjams in warehouses
after a judge said consultations had been "unfair and unlawful".
(Reporting by Eric Onstad and Veronica Brown; Editing by
Anthony Barker)