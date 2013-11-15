WASHINGTON Nov 15 A top U.S. Justice Department
official said on Friday the agency was "looking at" allegations
that warehousing firms have made some metals more expensive by
restricting their flow out of storage facilities, sometimes for
months.
At the heart of the issue are several companies with
warehouses, including Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini,
Trafigura's NEMS and Goldman Sachs' Metro. The companies
have found a lucrative business in building up big stocks of
metals, charging rent for storage and delivering the metal out
of storage at a limited rate.
Trafigura, Goldman and Glencore officials all had no
comment.
In July, MillerCoors, the second largest brewer in the
United States, raised the issue at a hearing of the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee, saying high physical prices have cost U.S.
consumers an extra $3 billion a year.
Bill Baer, the Justice Department's assistant attorney
general for antitrust, was asked at a congressional hearing on
Friday if his agency was pursuing the issue.
"I can't comment on any details. This is a matter we are
looking at," he told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's
regulation and antitrust subcommittee.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sent
subpoenas regarding the situation, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters in August.
A different source had said that Justice Department
officials had visited an unnamed U.S. warehousing firm and asked
about how the business was run, Reuters reported in August.
The Beer Institute, which represents the $250 billion beer
industry and over 2,800 breweries, which use a lot of aluminum
in cans, has met with the Justice Department and urged it to
take action, a source familiar with the meeting said in July.