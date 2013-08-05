(Clarifies the broker is in talks to buy the warehousing unit,
not Jeremy Isaacs)
SINGAPORE Aug 5 London commodities broker Marex
Spectron is in talks to buy the metals storage unit owned by
JPMorgan Chase & Co., the Times of London reported.
Marex Spectron is backed by Jeremy Isaacs, former head of
Lehman Brothers Europe. JP Morgan's warehousing unit is
U.K.-based logistics provider Henry Bath.
Representatives of Marex Spectron were not immediately
available for comment. JPMorgan Chase declined to comment on the
report.
JP Morgan said last month that it would seek "strategic
alternatives" for its physical oil, gas, power and metals
trading division, amid a crackdown by U.S. regulators on banks
owning commodities storage.
JPMorgan has said it may seek a joint venture, spin-out or
sale, but has not said whether it will seek to keep the division
whole or sell it in parts.
Henry Bath & Sons Ltd operates 72 metal warehouses from
Baltimore to Busan.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Stephen Coates)