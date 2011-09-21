LONDON, Sept 21 The global copper market had a surplus of 260,500 tonnes in January to July compared with a surplus of 76,000 tonnes in the whole of last year, the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS)said on Wednesday.

World refined production for January to July rose to 11.21 million tonnes, up 1.1 percent compared with the same months last year.

Global consumption was 10.953 million tonnes and the 2010 calendar year total was 19.09 million tonnes.

"Chinese apparent consumption fell by 272 kt to 4115 kt which represented 37.6 percent of global demand," WBMS said in a statement.

World mine production in January to July was 9.05 million tonnes which was 0.9 percent lower than in the same months of 2010.

Chinese refined output rose by 337,000 tonnes. Chilean metal production fell by 87,000 tonnes to 1,787,000 tonnes.

The primary aluminium market's surplus for January to July was 373,100 tonnes, compared with a surplus of 562,800 tonnes registered in the first seven months of 2010.

Demand for primary aluminium was 24.62 million tonnes, 959,000 more then the equivalent total in 2010, WBMS said.

The lead market was in surplus by 12,100 tonnes in January to July, which compares with a surplus of 53,700 tonnes recorded in the first seven months of last year.

Total stocks at the end of July were 109,500 tonnes higher than at the end of 2010 with almost all of the increase registered in London Metal Exchange warehouses.

The zinc market was in surplus by 385,000 tonnes during January to July versus a surplus of 395,000 recorded in the whole of 2010.

The nickel market was in surplus during January to July, with supply exceeding apparent demand by 4,900 tonnes, while the tin market recorded a calculated deficit of 3,300 tonnes during the first seven months of 2011, WBMS said. (Editing by Anthony Barker)