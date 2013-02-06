Feb 6 Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will buy Metals USA Holdings Corp for $766 million.

The $20.65 per share cash offer represents a 13 percent premium to Metals USA's Tuesday close of $18.30 on the New York stock Exchange.

Metals USA, which had 37.1 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 1, is 53 percent owned by Apollo Global Management LLC .

The enterprise value of the deal was about $1.2 billion, the companies said.