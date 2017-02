SYDNEY Aug 25 A court has cleared the way for Australian wholesaler Metcash to buy the Franklins chain of supermarkets in Australia from South Africa's Pick n Pay , Metcash said on Thursday.

It said Australia's Federal Court had dismissed an attempt by the competition regulator to prevent the deal going ahead.

"Metcash is now free to acquire Franklins which comprises 80 corporate stores plus supply to 10 franchised stores all of which are located in New South Wales (state)," it said.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; editing by Michael Smith)