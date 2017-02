Nov 30 Australian wholesale firm Metcash welcomed on Wednesday a court decision allowing it to conclude a deal with South Africa's Pick n Pay to buy its Franklins stores.

The court decision overturns Australia's competition regulator's initial rejection of the deal.

Metcash is seeking expressions of interest for the purchase of 80 Franklins Supermarkets in New South Wales state. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)