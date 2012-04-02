(Adds details, quote)

* Metcash reaffirms FY12 guidance excluding charges

* Will sell Foodlink chain and close 15 Campbells stores

MELBOURNE, April 3 Australian grocery wholesaler Metcash Ltd said on Tuesday it will cut 478 jobs as part of a restructuring that will result in a one-off charge of up to A$43 million ($45 million) as the firm battles price deflation and a frugal consumer.

The wholesaler reaffirmed its guidance for earnings growth in the low to mid-single digits for fiscal 2012, excluding the one-off charge and a largely non-cash impairment charge of A$75 million to A$90 million after tax.

Metcash, which supplies 2,000 IGA and FoodWorks independent supermarkets and owns Campbells and Franklins supermarkets, also said it will sell its Foodlink chain of convenience stores and close 15 regional Campbells Cash-and-Carry supermarkets.

The job cuts include 315 jobs at Campbells, with the remainder from the corporate offices.

"These difficult (trading) conditions result from continued deflation which is pushing prices and margins down, and a value conscious consumer who increasingly purchases on discount," Chief Executive Andrew Reitzer said in a statement.

Metcash shares last traded at A$4.30 and were placed in a trading halt on Friday.