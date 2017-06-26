(Adds share price, CEO comment and details)
June 26 Australia's Metcash Ltd said on
Monday it would resume dividend payments after reporting a 9.3
percent rise in underlying annual profit, sending shares in the
grocery and hardware firm up sharply.
The improvement in underlying earnings was helped by income
generated from its Home Timber & Hardware business, purchased
last year, along with a strong performance from its liquor arm.
"Significant progress has been made on the integration of
Home Timber & Hardware, and we remain excited about the
opportunities this acquisition presents," Chief Executive Ian
Morrice said in a statement.
The retailer was the top gainer on Australia's main index
in early trade, rising 6.4 percent to A$2.33.
Metcash announced a fully franked final dividend of 4.5
cents per share, payable in July. It had previously planned to
resume dividend payments in 2017-18.
In August 2016, the company acquired the hardware wholesaler
from Woolworths for A$165 million.
The acquisition costs contributed to a 21 percent fall in
net profit to A$171.9 million ($130.1 million).
In a separate announcement, Metcash said Morrice would
retire in 2018.
($1 = 1.3207 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Barrett and Edwina Gibbs)