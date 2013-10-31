LONDON Oct 31 Bankers are working on financing
packages of around 560 million Swiss francs ($624.69 million) to
back a sale of Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer's
coatings unit Metco, banking sources said on Thursday.
Credit Suisse was hired earlier this year to manage the sale
of Metco, the world's largest maker of thermal spray coatings,
catering to the car, chemicals and energy industries, which
could fetch 800 million Swiss francs.
The sale attracted interest from a number of private equity
firms and strategic corporate buyers, which submitted tentative
bids earlier this month.
Two peers, Swiss Oerlikon and British Bodycote
and two private equity firms including EQT have made it
through to the second round of an auction process on Jan. 8.
Oerlikon, Bodycote and Sulzer were not immediately available
to comment. EQT declined to comment.
Bankers are preparing debt packages of 5.5 times to six
times Metco's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around 98 million Swiss francs to back
private equity bids, the bankers said.
The debt could be a mix of senior leveraged loans and high
yield bonds, denominated in Swiss francs, euros and dollars,
they added.
Sulzer is selling the Metco unit to concentrate on more
lucrative businesses making pumps and equipment and providing
services for the oil and gas industry.