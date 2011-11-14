(Follows alerts)
Nov 14 Canada's Methanex Corp, the
world's largest methanol supplier, said it will shut down its
plant in Egypt due to political unrest in the country, sending
its shares down 2 percent.
Political groups in Egypt have warned of an anti-military
protest, if the ruling generals did not withdraw a
constitutional proposal that shields the army from oversight in
parliament by Wednesday. The ruling military council took power
after Mubarak was toppled in a popular uprising on Feb. 11.
Vancouver-based Methanex, which supplies methanol to markets
in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, said it will restart
the plant in a timely manner once order has been restored in the
area.
The Egyptian facility started commercial operations in
March.
Methanol, a liquid petrochemical produced mainly from
natural gas and coal, is found in windscreen washer fluid,
recyclable plastic bottles, plywood floors and synthetic fibres.
Shares of the company were trading down 50 Canadian cents at
C$23.93 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)