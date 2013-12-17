Dec 17 A leading type of stimulant used to treat
attention deficit disorder can cause rare cases of painful and
long-lasting erections, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned on Tuesday.
The agency, in a notice on its website, said its review
documented the problem, formally known as priapism, in males 8
to 33 years of age who took drugs containing methylphenidate.
The chemical is the active ingredient of Novartis AG's
Ritalin and Johnson & Johnson's Concerta. Generic forms
of both drugs are also widely used.
Drug labels of such products will be updated to warn of the
potential but rare danger, the FDA said.
"Younger males, especially those that have not yet reached
puberty, may not recognize the problem or may be embarrassed to
tell anyone if it occurs," the FDA said.
The agency said patients developing erections lasting more
than four hours should seek immediate medical attention to
prevent permanent damage to the penis.
A non-stimulant drug also used to treat attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder, Eli Lilly and Co's Strattera,
has also been linked to priapism in young children, teenagers
and adults. Strattera, whose chemical name is atomoxetine,
appears to pose a greater risk than methylphenidate products,
the FDA said.
"Health care professionals should be cautious when
considering changing patients from methylphenidate to
atomoxetine" products, the agency said.