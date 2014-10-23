MOSCOW Oct 23 Ukraine's largest steelmaker,
Metinvest, has offered holders of its $500 million bond which
was due to mature in May 2015 a longer-term bond to November
2017 with an increased interest rate of 10.5 percent per annum.
The steelmaker, which expects its results to be hurt in the
second half after a pro-Russian separatist conflict in eastern
Ukraine shut its main steel and coal assets, said it would repay
20 percent of the bonds in May next year as expected.
Metinvest's offer expires on Nov. 16.
Fitch gave the planned note issue a CCC rating, which it
gives to subprime extremely speculative instruments with high
risk.
"The Issuer expects its EBITDA and operating cash flow in
the second half of 2014 will decrease as compared to the first
half of 2014 and may remain depressed or even decrease further
in 2015," Metinvest said in a filing with the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
Fitch said Metinvest, majority owned by Ukraine's richest
businessman Rinat Akhmetov, is highly exposed to geopolitical
risks in Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbass and the risks
of further operation disruptions.
Metinvest will lose several hundred million dollars of
income in the second half of this year because of the separatist
conflict, the company's chief financial officer said in a
Reuters interview.
