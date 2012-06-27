* Plans to almost double steel output, no expansion in iron
ore
* Sees iron ore prices fall to $120-130 by 2020
* Steel going through a "healing period"
AMSTERDAM, June 27 Ukrainian mining group and
steel producer Metinvest plans to shift its
investment focus from iron ore to steel for the rest of this
decade, as it sees value moving back from the raw material to
the alloy, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The company is planning to boost its steel production to 25
million tonnes by 2020 from 15 million tonnes per year currently
while it is not planning to increase its iron ore production
over the same period.
"By the end of this decade value is going to move back to
steel and away from raw materials as we think steel prices are
going to perform better than raw materials," Kostantin Golovo,
the company's head of strategic planning said speaking at a
Metal Bulletin iron ore conference.
"Clearly the steel industry is going through a really
difficult time because of low levels of consolidation and
overcapacity. A lot of steelmakers are in the red and we see
this continuing for 3 or 4 years," Golovo said.
"But the industry is now going through a self-healing
period, where less is invested in expansion... capacity
utilisation will grow again and will increase the steel
producers' pricing power. We believe steel margins will
improve."
Metinvest sees iron ore prices slowly falling from around
$140-150 currently to $120-130 a tonne by 2020 and then
stabilize around this level.
Iron ore prices IODBZ00-PLT reached a peak of nearly $200
per tonne on a cost-and-freight China basis in February 2011,
boosted by supply constraints and Chinese appetite for the
steelmaking raw material. Since the second half of last year
however, slowing economic growth and increased supply
availability have put pressure on prices.
Metinvest, which is currently self-sufficient for about 200
percent of its iron ore needs, is not looking to expand in iron
ore. Its current production level will be enough to make it 100
percent self-sufficient once it has implemented the planned
steel expansion, Golovo said.
It is however, currently a bit short when it comes to coking
coal, another steelmaking ingredient, and it is looking to
increase its self sufficiency in this material.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli.; Editing by Jane Merriman)