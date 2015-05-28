LONDON May 28 A minority group of holdout
creditors to Ukraine's steel group Metinvest is
unlikely to agree to a consent solicitation that expires on June
1, which could leave the company unable to move forward with the
restructuring of its $3 billion of debt, sources close to the
situation said.
The minority 2015 group holds $23 million of Metinvest's
$113.8 million 2015 bonds which means they could have the
required stake in the notes needed to push through an
enforcement on the entire 2015 note issue, which became due on
May 20.
An enforcement could mean bankruptcy for the company, while
agreeing to the consent solicitation would give Metinvest time
to put a more comprehensive restructuring plan in place.
"As far as I understand they are threatening not to vote in
favour (of the consent solicitation)," one creditor said.
Under the terms of the consent solicitation, Metinvest is
offering to pay holders of its 2015 bonds $28.5 million of the
principal on June 20, 2015, with the rest redeemed on January
31, 2016. The group has not revealed its identity or
communicated with the company.
Metinvest's debt includes the $113.7 million 2015 bonds;
$289.734 million 2017 bonds; $750 million 2018 bonds; and around
$1 billion of secured pre-export loans. Bar the holdouts, all
creditors are in agreement to place a standstill over the debt
while a debt restructuring plan is agreed.
Metinvest declined to comment.
SECOND TIME
The consent solicitation is the second to be tabled by the
company after the first offer failed to reach the quorum
required to vote it through.
According to a second creditor, the company is unlikely to
table a third offer, so it is unclear what will happen if the
offer is rejected next week.
"It remains to be seen how the company will respond (if the
offer is rejected). There aren't any other contingency plans in
place yet," he said.
The holdout creditors believe that the company has the cash
on its balance sheet to offer more to the 2015 bondholders, but
that point is disputed by other creditors.
"Metinvest just hasn't got the money. It might have had it
last year but not now," a third creditor said.
The bondholders also object to the fact that amortising
payments have been made to the pre-export loan lenders in last
six months.
"They are complaining that the PXF lenders have been paid
since November but it is an amortising loan it is contractual
payment," the third creditor said. "They will not succeed in
trying to sue PXF lenders over this."
Under the new consent solicitation, pre-export finance
lenders will be treated pari passu to the bondholders and they
will also be paid $28.5 million. However, they will only be paid
25 percent of this on June 20, with the rest paid out in
installments over the next six months.
Loan lenders to Metinvest include Deutsche Bank, ING,
Natixis, Portigon, Unicredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank
and Credit Suisse.
Located in the industrial heartland of Donbass, Metinvest,
which is majority owned by Ukraine's richest businessman Rinat
Akhmetov, has been left with barely any cash as a result of
Ukraine's economic and political turmoil.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)