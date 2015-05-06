LONDON May 6 A plan to start debt restructuring negotiations for Ukrainian steel company Metinvest was scuppered when a group of 2015 bondholders failed to attend a meeting on May 1 to accept a consent solicitation proposal put forward by the company, bankers involved in the negotiations said.

A small group of bondholders that hold $20 million of the group's $113.7 million 2015 bonds refused to enter negotiations over a deal offered to them by Metinvest regarding repayment of the bonds, which form part of the company's nearly $2 billion of debt.

The deal, which was presented to bondholders at the May 1 meeting, included paying down 10 percent of the principal amount owed to the 2015 bondholders in return for an eight-month standstill on the borrower's overall debt while a global debt restructuring plan is worked out, one of the bankers said.

However, on Wednesday Metinvest announced it had cancelled the consent solicitation after the quorum required for it to be voted on was not present at the meeting.

The 2015 bonds are due on May 20 and if they are not repaid in full, the company is technically in default and could face bankruptcy.

Located in the industrial heartland of Donbass, Metinvest, which is majority owned by Ukraine's richest businessman Rinat Akhmetov, has been left with barely any cash as a result of Ukraine's economic and political turmoil.

Falling output, collapsed domestic demand and weaker prices on the global market saw Metinvest's net profit slump nearly 60 percent in 2014 to $159 million.

LOAN ISSUES

As well as the 2015 bonds, the company owes over $1 billion of secured pre-export loans in addition to $289.734 million 2017 and $750 million 2018 bonds. All of the creditors bar the 2015 minority holdouts are in agreement to place a standstill over the debt until a comprehensive debt restructuring plan can be put in place, the banker said.

"A minority of the 2015's are basically holding the 2017, 2018 bondholders and the pre-export finance creditors to ransom," the banker said. "I think they still hope they will get paid something on May 20 -- they think they are putting a gun to the company's head, but what they don't understand is that the company does not have the money."

Under European law any change to the terms of the bonds has to be agreed under the consent solicitation, a 21-day process. This means that another plan cannot be agreed with the holdouts in time for the May 20 deadline, which leaves bankruptcy a real prospect, one source close to the company said.

The situation is further exacerbated by a lack of communication with the holdout group.

"The company is trying to find a dialogue with [the holdouts]. We are not sure what they want and they did not communicate to the company the conditions of what they want," a Metinvest spokesperson said.

The holdouts are believed to be a group of US investors, two bankers said, and as such are used to more flexible US laws in relation to distressed companies.

"These are mainly US investors and they are under the assumption that the company can be put into something similar to a Chapter 11 process, but this is the Ukraine, we do not have that option," the first banker said.

Separately, bank lenders are also at loggerheads with the bondholders as the lenders fight to have loan debt recognised as senior to Eurobonds, according to a second banker.

Bondholders and bankers are in general agreement to push out maturities and impose a debt standstill but the bank lenders were not happy that bondholders were being offered 10 percent of the principal owed to them, the second banker said.

"The banks do not think this is fair. Their debt is more senior to the bondholders so any available money the company has should go to them," he said.

The group has a number of outstanding secured pre-export loans, some of which has already amortised, including a $300 million, five-year deal signed in November 2013, a $560 million, three-year deal signed in April 2013 and $1.2 billion, five-year loan signed in November 2011.

Banks on those deals include Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, Natixis, Portigon, Unicredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank and Credit Suisse. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)