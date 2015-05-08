LONDON May 8 The future of Ukraine's
Metinvest hangs in the balance as the steel company
waits to see if a minority group of 2015 bondholders will vote
to enforce on their debt on May 20 when the notes mature.
Located in the industrial heartland of Donbass, Metinvest,
which is majority owned by Ukraine's richest businessman, Rinat
Akhmetov, has been left with barely any cash as a result of
Ukraine's economic and political turmoil. With no money to pay
the debt, Metinvest could face bankruptcy, banking sources said.
Falling output, collapsed domestic demand and weaker prices
on the global market prompted Metinvest's net profit to slump by
nearly 60% in 2014 to US$159m.
In total, the company owes about US$3bn of debt, which
includes the US$113.7m 2015 bonds, US$289.734m of 2017 and
US$750m of 2018 bonds, and around US$1bn of secured pre-export
loans.
All of the creditors bar the 2015 minority holdouts are in
agreement in principle to place a standstill over the debt until
next January, by when, it is hoped, a comprehensive debt
restructuring plan can be put in place.
The minority 2015 group holds US$23m of the US$113.8m 2015
bonds, which means they have the required 20% stake in the notes
needed to push through an enforcement of the entire 2015 note
issue when the company defaults on the debt on May 20.
"A minority of the 2015s are basically holding the 2017,
2018 bondholders and the pre-export finance creditors to
ransom," a banker close to the talks said. "I think they still
hope they will get paid in full on May 20 - they think they are
putting a gun to the company's head, but what they don't
understand is that the company does not have the money."
NEW MOVE
Last Thursday, Metinvest issued a new consent solicitation,
less than a week after its last attempt to start negotiations
with its 2015 bonds failed to muster enough investor support,
because of the holdouts.
The borrower is now offering to pay holders of its 2015
bonds US$28.5m of the principal on June 20 2015, with the rest
redeemed on January 31 2016. This is more than the 10% the
company offered to pay upfront in its first consent
solicitation, which failed to pass after the offer did not
achieve a quorum.
"The choice is to potentially have to file for bankruptcy or
pay more money, which will clearly impair liquidity going
forward," a banker said.
Metinvest is also offering a consent fee of US$5 for every
US$1,000 of principal held.
The consent solicitation is a 21-day process. In order for
it to pass, an extraordinary resolution must be agreed by at
least 75% of the noteholders at a meeting on June 1. That means
when the notes mature on May 20 and the company defaults, the
bondholder group could enforce on the debt.
"The company is trying to demonstrate that it is willing to
find a compromise and get a constructive deal done," the banker
close to the situation said.
The cash-strapped company says it will have to honour the
repayment commitments under the new consent solicitation from
its operating cashflow. "We don't have any other sources of
cash," a company spokesperson told IFR.
INSTALMENTS
Under the new consent solicitation, pre-export finance
lenders will be treated pari passu with the bondholders and they
will also be paid US$28.5m. However, they will only be paid 25%
of this on June 20, with the rest paid in instalments over the
next six months.
The group has a number of outstanding secured pre-export
loans, some of which have already amortised, including a US$300m
five-year deal signed in November 2013, a US$560m three-year
deal agreed in April 2013 and a US$1.2bn five-year loan placed
in November 2011, with a further US$325m also signed in 2012.
Banks on those deals include Deutsche Bank, ING, Natixis,
Portigon, UniCredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank
and Credit Suisse.
