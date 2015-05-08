LONDON May 8 The future of Ukraine's Metinvest hangs in the balance as the steel company waits to see if a minority group of 2015 bondholders will vote to enforce on their debt on May 20 when the notes mature.

Located in the industrial heartland of Donbass, Metinvest, which is majority owned by Ukraine's richest businessman, Rinat Akhmetov, has been left with barely any cash as a result of Ukraine's economic and political turmoil. With no money to pay the debt, Metinvest could face bankruptcy, banking sources said.

Falling output, collapsed domestic demand and weaker prices on the global market prompted Metinvest's net profit to slump by nearly 60% in 2014 to US$159m.

In total, the company owes about US$3bn of debt, which includes the US$113.7m 2015 bonds, US$289.734m of 2017 and US$750m of 2018 bonds, and around US$1bn of secured pre-export loans.

All of the creditors bar the 2015 minority holdouts are in agreement in principle to place a standstill over the debt until next January, by when, it is hoped, a comprehensive debt restructuring plan can be put in place.

The minority 2015 group holds US$23m of the US$113.8m 2015 bonds, which means they have the required 20% stake in the notes needed to push through an enforcement of the entire 2015 note issue when the company defaults on the debt on May 20.

"A minority of the 2015s are basically holding the 2017, 2018 bondholders and the pre-export finance creditors to ransom," a banker close to the talks said. "I think they still hope they will get paid in full on May 20 - they think they are putting a gun to the company's head, but what they don't understand is that the company does not have the money."

NEW MOVE

Last Thursday, Metinvest issued a new consent solicitation, less than a week after its last attempt to start negotiations with its 2015 bonds failed to muster enough investor support, because of the holdouts.

The borrower is now offering to pay holders of its 2015 bonds US$28.5m of the principal on June 20 2015, with the rest redeemed on January 31 2016. This is more than the 10% the company offered to pay upfront in its first consent solicitation, which failed to pass after the offer did not achieve a quorum.

"The choice is to potentially have to file for bankruptcy or pay more money, which will clearly impair liquidity going forward," a banker said.

Metinvest is also offering a consent fee of US$5 for every US$1,000 of principal held.

The consent solicitation is a 21-day process. In order for it to pass, an extraordinary resolution must be agreed by at least 75% of the noteholders at a meeting on June 1. That means when the notes mature on May 20 and the company defaults, the bondholder group could enforce on the debt.

"The company is trying to demonstrate that it is willing to find a compromise and get a constructive deal done," the banker close to the situation said.

The cash-strapped company says it will have to honour the repayment commitments under the new consent solicitation from its operating cashflow. "We don't have any other sources of cash," a company spokesperson told IFR.

INSTALMENTS

Under the new consent solicitation, pre-export finance lenders will be treated pari passu with the bondholders and they will also be paid US$28.5m. However, they will only be paid 25% of this on June 20, with the rest paid in instalments over the next six months.

The group has a number of outstanding secured pre-export loans, some of which have already amortised, including a US$300m five-year deal signed in November 2013, a US$560m three-year deal agreed in April 2013 and a US$1.2bn five-year loan placed in November 2011, with a further US$325m also signed in 2012.

Banks on those deals include Deutsche Bank, ING, Natixis, Portigon, UniCredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank and Credit Suisse. (Additional reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Christopher Mangham)