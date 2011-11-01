KIEV Nov 1 Ukraine's largest steel maker Metinvest will cut sheet steel output at its Ilyich metals combine by 28 percent, or 50,000 tonnes, in November due to falling demand, it said on Tuesday,

"A decision has been made to reduce output at the time of continuing price declines and pressure from consumers," a Metinvest spokesman said.

The Ilyich plant produced 399,000 tonnes of steel (not limited to sheet steel) in September and has not yet reported its October output.

In January-September, its output grew to 3.6 million tonnes from 2.8 million tonnes in the same period of 2010. (Reporting by Yuri Kulikov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)