* Reorganizes real estate, private placement groups
* Says money management is capital-efficient, high-return
business
* Has no immediate asset management acquisition plans
NEW YORK, Oct 9 Metlife Inc said Tuesday
it will build an asset-management business for outside investors
focusing on investments in real estate equity, commercial
mortgages and debt private placement.
"Asset management is a capital-efficient business with
attractive returns on equity," Steven Goulart, MetLife's chief
investment officer, said in a statement. "The strong demand for
high-quality private assets among institutional investors makes
this an attractive time for market entry."
MetLife, the largest U.S. life insurer, which manages some
$500 billion in general account assets for policyholders,
currently has a small third-party management business focusing
on index funds.
MetLife is reorganizing its real estate and private
placement groups to facilitate the expansion.
Robert Merck, global head of real estate investments, will
continue to run the group which has been renamed MetLife Real
Estate Investors. It currently manages about $43 billion of
commercial mortgages and $10 billion in direct real estate
investments. Merck will oversee both the internal and external
businesses.
The new equity strategies group will be run by Mark
Wilsmann, who has led MetLife's commercial mortgage business
since 2003.
The new debt strategies group, which will raise funds for
real estate projects from institutional investors that include
other insurance companies, pension plans and sovereign wealth
funds, will be run by Brian Casey. He has been heading MetLife's
Washington, D.C., real estate office.
The company, which says it is the largest life insurance
lender, currently manages about $50 billion of privately placed
debt.
MetLife, which does not break out its individual portfolio
investment returns, has no immediate plans to acquire
asset-management companies. It expects to make new hires in
marketing and other areas for the new business over the next
year.
"Right now our focus is building on the great strength we
have in-house," said Christopher Breslin, a company spokesman.
Shares of MetLife were up 0.4 percent at $35.38 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.