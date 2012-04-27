April 27 MetLife cannot say with certainty precisely when the sale of its deposit-taking business to General Electric Co will close, MetLife's chief executive said on Friday.

On a conference call with analysts, Steve Kandarian said the timing depends on a variety of regulatory approvals, and the schedules of those regulators to make a decision are not clear as yet. MetLife has said in the past it was targeting the end of the second quarter for the deal to close. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)