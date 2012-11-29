BRIEF-Pigeon Corp's sales seen climbing 3 pct for year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei
* Pigeon Corp is expected to report a 7% jump in operating profit to roughly 15.5 billion yen for the year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei
Nov 29 Metlife Inc : * Stuyvesant town/peter cooper village tenants in class-action lawsuit and
cwcapital and Metlife reach preliminary $146.85 million settlement -- lawyer * Cmbs bondholders that cwcapital represents and Metlife to pay tenants in suit
$68.75 million - lawyer * Bondholder's share to be $58.25 million, Metlife Inc $10.5 million * Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million lower rents
charged since late 2009 * Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million lower rents
charged since late 2009 - source * A final settlement, including deadline for appeal, is expected to take
another 18 months
* Pigeon Corp is expected to report a 7% jump in operating profit to roughly 15.5 billion yen for the year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei
* Investment is worth more than 250 mln euros (Updates with details on Russian auto market)
BERLIN, Feb 21 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday that PSA Group's guarantee to safeguard jobs at Opel factories if it buys the European arm of General Motors was a "good result".