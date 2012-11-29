Nov 29 Metlife Inc : * Stuyvesant town/peter cooper village tenants in class-action lawsuit and

cwcapital and Metlife reach preliminary $146.85 million settlement -- lawyer * Cmbs bondholders that cwcapital represents and Metlife to pay tenants in suit

$68.75 million - lawyer * Bondholder's share to be $58.25 million, Metlife Inc $10.5 million * Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million lower rents

charged since late 2009 - source * A final settlement, including deadline for appeal, is expected to take

another 18 months