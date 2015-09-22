Sept 22 Metlife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, said it has increased its share repurchase program
to $1 billion.
Metlife had about $261 million pending under its existing
buyback program, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1QwIsnx)
Chief Executive Steven Kandarian said the new authorization
was consistent with the company's capital management strategy as
it awaited clarity on the capital rules for federally regulated
life insurers.
MetLife is challenging its designation as being systemically
important to the economy, often referred to as "too big to
fail".
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)