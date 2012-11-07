BRIEF-Panasonic to set up co overseeing Chinese home appliances operations - Nikkei
* Panasonic will set up in Zhejiang province a company overseeing its Chinese home appliances operations - Nikkei
Nov 6 MetLife Inc is close to an agreement to buy the 1.4 million-square-foot Constitution Center in Washington, D.C., for $750 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.
The paper said the 10-story office building, owned by David Nassif Associates, was put on the market in the spring of 2011 and some brokers had expected it to fetch $900 million.
But the market outlook weakened since then, the Journal reported, as the likelihood of further cuts in federal spending increased.
The building is currently about 30 percent occupied, the business daily reported, and is expected to be about 75 percent occupied by early next year.
Officials at MetLife were not immediately available for comment.
* Panasonic will set up in Zhejiang province a company overseeing its Chinese home appliances operations - Nikkei
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a much smaller fourth-quarter loss, due in large part to higher crude prices.
Feb 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico.