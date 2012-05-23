BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
May 23 MetLife Inc's goal in raising its operating targets and shifting its business mix domestically and internationally is to move toward a "more predictable earnings stream," Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Wednesday.
During an investor day presentation, Kandarian also said MetLife's new return on equity targets assume $5 billion in share buybacks through 2016, though he cautioned analysts should not assume that was an absolute figure for what the company would or would not do in coming years. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.