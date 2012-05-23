May 23 MetLife Inc's goal in raising its operating targets and shifting its business mix domestically and internationally is to move toward a "more predictable earnings stream," Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Wednesday.

During an investor day presentation, Kandarian also said MetLife's new return on equity targets assume $5 billion in share buybacks through 2016, though he cautioned analysts should not assume that was an absolute figure for what the company would or would not do in coming years. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)